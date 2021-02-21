site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Tyler Herro: Injures hip
Herro (hip) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Herro suffered a right hip contusion during the first half of Saturday's game. The Heat will subject him to further medical evaluation before making a decision on his return.
