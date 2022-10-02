Herro and the Heat agreed Sunday on a four-year, $130 million contract extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 13th overall pick in 2019 has been a key piece for Miami over the last three seasons, which he capped off with a Sixth Man of the Year campaign in 2021-22. Herro appeared in 66 contests last season, averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.7 made threes in 32.6 minutes per game. The Heat view the 22-year-old as a foundational player, and he may become a starter sooner than later. However, with Miami returning most of last year's roster, Herro will likely be a sixth man again this season.