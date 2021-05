Herro had four points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in Monday's Game 2 loss to Milwaukee.

After going just 2-of-10 from the field in Game 1, Herro struggled again Monday as Miami fell into an 0-2 series hole. A year ago, Herro was the breakout star of the playoffs, but he hasn't looked quite as dynamic for most of this season, and he's dealt with some wild swings in shooting efficiency.