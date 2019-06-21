Herro was selected by the Heat with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Herro burst on the scene during his lone year at Kentucky, emerging as one of the best freshman guards in the country thanks to his knock-down shooting ability. He averaged 14.0 points per game while shooting 35.5 percent from behind the arc and 93.5 percent from the free throw line, a school record. It's unclear where Herro fits on the Miami roster heading into his rookie season, as the team has a ton of money locked into both Dion Waiters and Josh Richardson at the shooting guard position. However, with both those guys having a history with injuries, Herro could find his way into the rotation should either be unfit to play at any point next season.