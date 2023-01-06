Herro has been added to the injury report for Friday's game versus the Suns as questionable due to back spasms.

Herro doesn't have a history of back issues, so this is another injury to keep an eye on. The budding guard's status should be updated again closer to the 10 PM ET tipoff, with one of Max Strus, Victor Oladipo or Gabe Vincent likely to replace him in the starting five if he can't suit up.