Heat's Tyler Herro: Late scratch Wednesday
Herro is a late scratch for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a bruised left knee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Wednesday will mark Herro's first missed game since Nov. 12, and it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined for. In his absence, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson and Derrick Jones are all candidates to see increased usage.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...