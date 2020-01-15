Play

Herro is a late scratch for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a bruised left knee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wednesday will mark Herro's first missed game since Nov. 12, and it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined for. In his absence, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson and Derrick Jones are all candidates to see increased usage.

