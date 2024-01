Herro contributed 12 points (4-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 105-87 loss to the Magic.

Herro led all players in Sunday's contest in threes made while ending as one of four Heat players with a double-digit point total in a losing effort. Herro has connected on four or more threes in 14 games, including in four of his last five contests. Herro has reached double figures in scoring in all but two games this year.