Herro provided 26 points (10-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 win over the Pelicans.

Herro led the team in points and threes made, finishing second in rebounds and assists en route to a near double-double performance. Herro has scored 25 or more points on 12 occasions this season.