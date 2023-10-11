Herro scored 22 points (9-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in Tuesday's 113-109 preseason victory over the Hornets.

Herro wasn't all that efficient from the field but he was the leading scorer in Tuesday's game. He's coming off an offseason surrounded by trade rumors while continuing to recover from a hand injury he sustained in Game 1 of the first round of last year's playoffs against the Bucks. Herro started in all 67 regular season games last season after primarily coming off the bench in his first three years in the league and will be tasked with being a reliable third option behind Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.