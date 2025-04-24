Herro closed with 33 points (14-24 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Herro continues to do all he can for the Heat, leading all scorers with 33 points. He has been playing a lone hand of late, averaging 28.8 points per game over the past five games. With the series now shifting to Miami, Herro will be hoping his teammates can come to the party as they look to secure their first victory.