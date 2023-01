Herro finished Sunday's 122-117 loss to the Hornets with 24 points (9-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes.

Herro buried a team-high mark from three en route to finishing as one of two Heat players with 20 or more points Sunday. Herro has connected on five or more threes in 10 games this season.