Herro finished Wednesday's 126-106 loss to the Cavaliers with 22 points (9-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal across 34 minutes.

The star guard out of Kentucky filled the stat sheet while tying Terry Rozier for the team-high mark in points, albeit in a losing effort. Herro has taken huge steps forward through 45 regular-season appearances in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he has racked up 32 outings with 20 or more points. Herro has scored 20-plus in nine of his last 10 outings, and he has averaged 25.9 points, 6.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds across 36.1 minutes per contest in that 10-game span.