Herro closed Friday's 119-111 loss to the Celtics with 28 points (10-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 40 minutes.

Herro led all Heat players in scoring, threes made and assists while finishing as one of two Miami players with 25 or more points in Friday's loss to Boston. Herro struggled shooting in Wednesday's regular-season opener against Detroit but managed to bounce back against the Celtics to record season-high marks in scoring, rebounds, assists and shots made.