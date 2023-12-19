Herro (ankle) tallied 25 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 112-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

Playing for the first time since Nov. 8 after missing 18 games with a right ankle sprain, Herro didn't seem to be facing any obvious restrictions. He jumped right back into the starting lineup and led the team in scoring and finished second in usage (29 percent) among Heat players behind only Bam Adebayo (33 percent), who returned from a seven-game absence of his own due to a hip injury. Given how well Herro performed as a scorer in addition to the fact that he took on a normal minutes load, fantasy managers who waited on activating him Monday can feel comfortable inserting him into lineups for the Heat's next game Wednesday in Orlando.