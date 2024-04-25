Herro posted 24 points (7-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 assists, five rebounds and one steal over 38 minutes in Wednesday's 111-101 win over Boston in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Herro stepped up big for Miami in a bounce-back win in Game 2, leading all players in the contest in threes made and assists while leading all Heat players in scoring in an impressive outing. Herro set a season-high in assists for any Miami player this year, tying the second-most dimes by a Heat player in a playoff game in team history. Miami will need Herro to continue to step up offensively, especially with Jimmy Butler (knee) inactive.