Herro posted a game-high 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Heat's 107-89 preseason win over the Spurs.

Just as the Heat had hoped when they drafted him in the first round back in June, Herro demonstrated some sharp shooting both from distance and the free-throw line in Miami's preseason opener. The rookie will likely open the regular season in a second-unit role, offering depth on the wing behind offseason pickup Jimmy Butler while fighting Dion Waiters, Duncan Robinson and Derrick Jones for playing time.