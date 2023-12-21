Herro produced a game-high 28 points (10-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 win over the Magic.

With Jimmy Butler (calf) getting the night off, Herro stepped up and led the Heat in scoring in just his second game back from a nearly six-week absence due to an ankle injury. The fifth-year guard has hit for at least 25 points in back-to-back games since his return, and while he's suited up for only 10 contests so far in 2023-24, Herro is averaging career highs in points, assists, steals, field-goal percentage and three-point percentage as he looks to take his game to the next level.