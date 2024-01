Herro ended with 21 points (7-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 110-96 win over the Lakers.

Herro hit four three-pointers in the win, effectively negating an otherwise mediocre shooting performance. The Heat struggled with shooting for the first three quarters but held a huge rally in the fourth led by Duncan Robinson. Herro's usage will remain high while Jimmy Butler (foot) is absent from the starting lineup.