Herro closed Sunday's 119-110 loss to Indiana with 28 points (8-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 38 minutes.
Herro dominated offensively in Sunday's contest, leading all players in threes made while leading the Heat in scoring in a near-30-point performance. Herro has connected on at least seven threes in two of his last three outings and has connected on at least two shots from deep in every outing this year. Herro has contributed at least 25 points in six contests.
