Herro logged 30 points (12-23 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 109-105 loss to the Nets.

Herro led all players in Wednesday's contest in scoring and threes made while posting his second straight game with 30 or more points. Herro has been one of Miami's top three-point shooters this season, connecting on four or more threes in three of his five outings. Through five games, Herro is averaging 26.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 38.6 minutes per contest.