Herro (ankle) was seen putting up shots at Monday's practice but remains at least a week away from returning to game action, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. "It's trending in the right direction," Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said regarding the status of Herro, who had his sprained right ankle re-evaluated over the weekend.

Though Herro looks as though he's been cleared to resume light on-court work, he'll need to mix into contact drills at practice before a more definitive target date for his return will come into focus. If Herro is able to practice with his healthy teammates at some point later this week, he get the green light to play at some point next week during the NBA In-Season Tournament. Duncan Robinson has been serving as the Heat's primary starting shooting guard during Herro's absence, though Robinson missed Miami's last two contests with a thumb injury.