An MRI revealed a costochondral issue with Herro's ribs that is expected to sideline him for the entirety of Miami's five-game road trip, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat have yet to release a timetable, but the earliest possible return for Herro is set at Jan. 28 for the moment. With this news, the Heat are likely to lean more on Norman Powell and Jaime Jaquez in the short term, as well as Pelle Larsson and Nikola Jovic.