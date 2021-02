Herro is probable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to knee contusion, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 21-year-old is dealing with a knee bruise, but it should affect his availability for Wednesday's contests against Washington. Herro is averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 35.0 minutes in three games since missing seven contests due to a neck issue.