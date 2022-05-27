Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro (groin) is doing "everything he possibly can" to convince the coaching staff and trainers that he can play in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Herro missed Games 4 and 5 and is officially listed as questionable for Game 6. Spoelstra added that Herro was limited during the team's morning shootaround, but his status likely won't become clearer until closer to tipoff. With their backs against the wall, it's not surprising to hear that Herro is testing his limits to suit up. The Sixth Man of the Year's presence -- even if limited -- would be a huge boost to a Miami offense that managed just 82 and 80 points, respectively, in Games 4 and 5.