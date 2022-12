Herro (ankle) is probable for Monday's matchup against the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro continues to be listed as probable but hasn't missed a game since Nov. 21. He's coming off a productive showing in a 115-111 loss to the Spurs on Saturday, when he provided 23 points (8-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes.