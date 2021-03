Herro (shoulder) is considered probable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro has been playing through a strained shoulder of late, but he certainly did not appear hampered during Sunday's win over the Magic in which he scored 22 points and added eight boards, three assists, one steal and one block. Barring a setback, Herro should again be available for his usual role of 27-to-30 minutes off the bench.