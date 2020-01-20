Herro (knee) finished with zero points (0-2 FG), one rebound and one assist in nine minutes during Sunday's 107-102 loss to the Spurs.

Herro was listed as a game-time decision due to a left knee bruise after not playing in the team's last two tilts. He had earned at least 20 minutes in 36 of his first 38 games, and this marked a career low minute total for the rookie. As such, it seems likely that his knee was still bothering him, so fantasy owners may want to keep tabs on Herro heading into Monday's matchup versus the Kings.