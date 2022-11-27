The Heat have upgraded Herro (ankle) from questionable to probable for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

After missing eight consecutive games due to a sprained left ankle, Herro returned to the lineup Wednesday and has suited up in both of the Heat's last two contests. He most recently played 39 minutes in Friday's 110-107 win over the Wizards en route to finishing with 11 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and one block in the victory, but Herro apparently hasn't completely moved past the ankle issue. Even so, Herro looks like he'll be able to play through the injury once again Sunday, barring a setback during warmups.