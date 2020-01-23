Herro had 25 points (8-14 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 134-129 overtime win over the Wizards.

Herro cracked the 20-point plateau for the first time since Dec. 16, and he also nailed a season-high seven threes in this game. He has struggled with consistency coming off the bench in recent weeks, but he remains a useful player in most formats due to his scoring ability and decent three-point shooting -- he has made multiple treys in six of his last nine outings.