Herro (shoulder) recorded 40 points (12-27 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 13-14 FT), seven rebounds and 11 assists over 40 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 loss to the Bucks.

Albeit in a losing effort, Herro was spectacular while matching his season high with 40 points and falling just one assist shy of his season best Sunday. The star guard has taken over as Miami's clear-cut top scoring option in the aftermath of the Jimmy Butler trade, with Herro averaging 27.1 points, 7.0 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 37.2 minutes over his last seven games. However, Herro is shooting just 28.4 percent from three-point land during this span, so he may not be finding as many open looks from deep following Butler's departure.