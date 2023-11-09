Herro (ankle) said "It's probably a couple of weeks" regarding the severity of his injury Wednesday,Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro left Wednesday's contest and didn't return after just eight minutes of action. He sprained his right ankle and is set for an extended absence. While he's sidelined, expect Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo to see more usage in the starting five. At the shooting guard spot, Duncan Robinson, Josh Richardson and Dru Smith are likely candidates for expanded roles.