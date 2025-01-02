Herro notched 32 points (11-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and four assists over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 119-108 win over the Pelicans.

Herro was Miami's leading scorer during Wednesday's win over New Orleans. The 24-year-old guard has developed into one of the NBA's best outside shooters, converting 41.0 percent of his 9.7 three-point attempts per contest. Herro's 123 three-pointers made this season rank fourth in the entire league.