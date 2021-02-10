Herro scored 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt) to go along with seven rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Knicks.

Herro came off the bench for the third consecutive game, though he's still averaged 32.3 minutes in that span. He continued to struggle with his shot, as he's converted his field-goal attempts at only a 42.6 percent clip in seven games since returning from a neck injury -- down 4.3 percentage points from his first 10 contests this season. There's still plenty to like about Herro's stat lines however, particularly his strong rebounding ability as a guard.