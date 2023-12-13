Herro (ankle) remains out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, but he could return within the next week, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro will miss his 16th straight matchup Wednesday, but he's been participating in individual drills recently and could return to game action soon. The Heat haven't offered a definitive timetable for Herro's return, so things are still blurry, and fantasy managers should proceed with caution. Following Wednesday's contest, Miami ends Week 8 with back-to-back home games versus Chicago on Thursday and Saturday. Herro will presumably remain out for those games, barring another update, so Monday's matchup versus Minnesota could be a potential return date.