Herro finished with 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 121-114 win over the Wizards.

Herro led Miami in points, rebounds and assists while finishing just one dime shy of a triple-double. The sharpshooting guard was an efficient 4-for-7 from beyond the arc, and he's now knocked down at least four triples in four of his six games this season. Herro has taken his game up another level during the early part of the campaign, averaging 25.8 points, 5.7 boards, 5.0 assists, 3.8 three-pointers and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.1 percent from deep and 45.3 percent overall from the field through six games.