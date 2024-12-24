Herro registered 17 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists and one block over 39 minutes during Monday's 110-95 victory over the Nets.

Herro was one assist shy from registering the second triple-double of his NBA career, with his first taking place during the 2022-23 regular season. Herro wasn't the most efficient from the field Monday, and while his streak of 20-plus points in a game stopped at five games, his nine assists were his second-most of the season. Since and including Dec. 1, Herro has averaged 24.5 points on 48.0 percent shooting, 6.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists across 35.4 minutes per game.