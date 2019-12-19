Herro posted nine points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 win over the 76ers.

Herro was extremely impactful, matching career highs in rebounding and assists while nearing a triple-double. With Goran Dragic (groin) hoping to return for Friday's matchup versus the Knicks, Herro may have to share the spotlight more in the second unit, though the well-rounded rookie guard seems to have carved out a quality role for himself regardless.