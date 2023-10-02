Herro said Monday that he wasn't ready to return from his hand injury until a month after the 2022-23 season was over despite being active for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro broke the middle and ring fingers on his right hand while diving for a loose ball right before halftime of Game 1 versus Milwaukee in the opening-round series of last season's playoffs. After undergoing surgery, it was reported that Herro would have a chance to return if the Heat made the NBA Finals. Given Miami was the eighth seed, it seemed likely that Herro's season was over. However, the Heat went on an improbable run, sparking speculation of Herro's potential return. With Miami on the brink of elimination, Herro was cleared for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Nuggets, but he never saw any action. It's not surprising to hear the 23-year-old say he wasn't fully cleared, as his availability was likely a display of gamesmanship on Miami's part. Herro was also included in trade talks all offseason, but Miami never made a move. That's all in the rearview mirror now. Herro is slated to handle a similar role as last season when he started all 67 of his appearances and averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 34.9 minutes per game, though there are rumors he could handle more ball-handling opportunities in 2023-24, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.