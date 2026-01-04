Herro (toe) will be listed as "available" for Sunday's game versus the Pelicans, but he's not expected to play, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, head coach Erik Spoelstra explained the decision to list Herro as active without the intention of playing him Sunday: "He's been putting in a lot of work. He's getting closer. This is just more to get the mindset ready for the next step. He'll be traveling with us, but he's still day-to-day. I don't have an exact date when he'll be ready." It's unclear if Herro will be able to play Tuesday in Minnesota, but he's getting close. Pelle Larsson (ankle) should get some extended run Sunday with Herro and Jaime Jaquez (ankle) unavailable.