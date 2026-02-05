Herro (ribs) is not traveling with the Heat for their two-game road trip, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Herro not accompanying the team on their road trip, it's safe to assume he won't be playing Friday in Boston or Sunday in Washington. The Heat have not provided any positive updates on Herro, so for now, he should be considered doubtful for Monday's matchup with the Jazz. Pelle Larsson and Jaime Jaquez will continue to pick up the slack in Herro's absence.