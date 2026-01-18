Herro (rib) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Warriors and did not travel with the Heat ahead of their five-game road trip, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro is dealing with a right rib contusion and will miss his second straight outing Monday. While there's a chance he could rejoin the team in Sacramento on Tuesday, it doesn't bode well for his availability that he isn't traveling with the Heat. With Herro unavailable, Kasparas Jakucionis and Dru Smith are candidates for increased minutes.