Herro (ankle) didn't travel with the team to Toronto for Wednesday's matchup against the Raptors, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro is slated to miss a fifth straight game due to an ankle injury. Wednesday's matchup begins a four-game road trip for Miami, so unless Herro joins the team halfway through it seems plausible that he'll remain sidelined until Nov. 23 when the Heat return home to face Washington. In his absence, Max Strus figures to continue operating as a starter, while Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent remain candidates for increased roles off the bench.