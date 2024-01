Herro chipped in 29 points (11-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists over 38 minutes during Monday's 96-95 overtime win over Brooklyn.

Herro registered his second double-double of the season, with his first coming Nov. 3 against the Wizards. He was second on the team in scoring behind Jimmy Butler and second in rebounding behind Bam Adebayo. Herro has scored 20-plus points in three of his last four games, although he is shooting 39.4 percent from the field in January.