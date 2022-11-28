Herro recorded 11 points (3-13 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 106-98 victory over the Hawks.

Herro recorded the first triple-double of his career, atoning for the rough shooting night by showcasing his passing skills while grabbing 10 of his 11 rebounds on the defensive end. Even with Jimmy Butler (eye) continuing to miss time, Herro hasn't been able to fill the scoring void that exists within the Miami offense. He's converting on only 13 of his last 46 field-goal attempts over three games, averaging 13.0 points during that stretch.