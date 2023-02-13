Herro (knee) is doubtful for Monday's matchup against the Nuggets.

Herro was initially listed as questionable with a left knee contusion, but he's been downgraded to doubtful Monday morning. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year was recently a regular on the injury report due to a back contusion, so the knee issue is a new injury and appears likely to sideline Herro for at least one contest. He's one of a handful of the Heat regulars on the injury report, so it's currently unclear who'll be part of head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation against the first-place Nuggets.