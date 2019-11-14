Heat's Tyler Herro: Officially available Thursday
Herro (ankle) will play Thursday against the Cavaliers.
Herro apparently felt fine during warmups, giving him the green light to return after missing one game with an ankle injury. Through four games this month, Herro is averaging 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 25.5 minutes off the bench.
