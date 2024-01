Herro (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against Orlando, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro sheds his injury designation of a right shoulder sprain without missing a contest. The 24-year-old has averaged 22.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 19.0 shots and 46.1 percent shooting across his last four games.