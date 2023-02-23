Herro is officially listed as probable for Friday's game against the Bucks with a left knee contusion.

Herro missed the final two games before the All-Star break due to the knee contusion, but he told reporters Thursday that he's good to go for Friday's contest, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. However, while it's still likely the reigning Sixth Man of the Year suits up, it appears the team wants to see him go through warmups before officially clearing him for game action. Herro is averaging 23.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 40.4 minutes across his past five appearances.