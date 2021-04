Herro (foot) will not play in Monday's game against Houston, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro was initially listed as out Monday morning, then he was bumped up to questionable midway through the day. Ultimately, the second-year guard will get the night off to rest his sore right foot which has bothered him for the last several games. Consider Herro day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's game at San Antonio.