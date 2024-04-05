Herro (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro has missed the last 20 games due to right foot medial tendinitis, but the Heat have been optimistic that he'll return to action Friday. The team will presumably monitor how he feels in the hours leading up to tipoff before determining his status, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him face a minutes restriction if he's available. However, Herro's impending return should allow him to build up ahead of the playoffs.